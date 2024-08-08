29 C
Thursday, August 8, 2024
Assam Forest Protection Force Boosted with 940 New Recruits

The Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) strengthens its ranks with 940 new inductees, enhancing its capabilities to protect and manage the state's forest resources.

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Digital

August 8, Thursday: The Assam Forest Protection Force (AFPF) has significantly bolstered its strength with the addition of 940 new recruits. This expansion is aimed at enhancing the AFPF’s ability to protect and manage Assam’s vast forest resources more effectively.

The induction of these new personnel represents a substantial increase in the AFPF’s workforce, growing its total strength by 120. The new recruits will undergo rigorous training to equip them with the skills needed for forest conservation, anti-poaching efforts, and environmental management.

The expansion comes in response to growing challenges in forest protection and the need for a more robust presence in Assam’s diverse ecosystems. The additional manpower will support ongoing initiatives to safeguard wildlife and maintain the ecological balance in the region.

This move reflects the state’s commitment to strengthening its environmental protection efforts and ensuring the sustainable management of its natural resources. The AFPF’s enhanced capabilities are expected to contribute significantly to preserving Assam’s rich biodiversity and forest heritage.

