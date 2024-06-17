Assam stands first in Digipay Sakhi status for May 2024

HT Digital

GUWAHATI, June 17: Assam has appeared as a leader in the Digipay Sakhi initiative for the month of May, exhibiting the effectiveness of the ‘One GP One BC Sakhi’ model by the Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM).

In a tweet, posted by the Chief Minister’s Office, it stated that 3,106 DigiPay Sakhis from SHGs were actively engaged through CSC E-Governance under the Ministry of Electronics and IT in the month of May. These women were granted banking services to underserved households in 2,698 Gram Panchayats across Assam.

The services consist of transactions via Aadhaar-enabled Payment Systems (AePS) and ATM/Debit cards, making banking accessible right at the doorstep.

The initiative also made cash withdrawals easier for Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) in relation to several government schemes such as MGNREGA, PMAY, pensions, Orunodoi, and scholarships.

Apart from banking, DigiPay Sakhis offered a range of services from Government to Citizen (G2C) and Business to Consumer (B2C), making them crucial to their communities.

The initiative aims to enhance financial inclusion, ensure easier access to banking facilities, and promote economic empowerment at the grassroots level. This approach not only provides essential banking services to underserved rural areas but also creates livelihood opportunities for women, fostering greater economic independence and community development.