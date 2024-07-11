Assam Leads in Digipay Sakhi Status for June

HT Digital

July 10, Thursday: Assam has once again secured the top position in the Digipay Sakhi Status for the month of June, underlining the effectiveness of the One GP One BC Sakhi model implemented by @asrlmassam. This model empowers women Self-Help Group (SHG) members to deliver essential banking services across Gram Panchayats, significantly enhancing financial inclusion in rural areas.

The consistent leadership of Assam in this initiative reflects the state’s commitment to empowering women and ensuring that banking services reach the grassroots level. By enabling SHG members to act as Banking Correspondent Sakhis (BC Sakhis), the model provides both employment opportunities for women and vital financial services to communities that need them the most.

The success of the One GP One BC Sakhi model not only boosts financial accessibility but also promotes the socio-economic development of women, contributing to the broader goal of rural development in Assam.