Eviction Drive in Guwahati Frees 20 Bighas of Land in Jalukbari

An eviction drive in Jalukbari, Guwahati, cleared 20 bighas of illegally occupied land, restoring it to the Assam government.

HT Digital

August 31, Saturday: In a significant move to reclaim public land, an eviction drive in Guwahati’s Jalukbari area successfully cleared 20 bighas of land that had been illegally occupied. The operation, carried out by local authorities, aimed to restore the land to the Assam government and ensure its proper use for public purposes.

The drive was conducted in the presence of heavy security to prevent any untoward incidents. However, the eviction process proceeded smoothly without any resistance from the encroachers. The reclaimed land, located in a prime area, will now be utilized for government and public projects, contributing to the development of the region.

According to officials, the eviction was part of a broader initiative to remove illegal encroachments and reclaim government land across the state. The authorities have emphasized the need for continued vigilance to prevent future encroachments and to protect public properties.

The move has been welcomed by local residents and civic bodies, who believe that clearing the encroachments will open up opportunities for better infrastructure development and community services in the area.

This eviction drive is one of several planned across Guwahati and other parts of Assam as part of the government’s effort to reclaim and repurpose public land for the benefit of the state’s residents.

