Indian railway gears up to tackle cyclone ‘Michaung’

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Indian Railways is taking robust measures to ensure smooth and safe railway operations in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’.

An emergency control cell has been established at the Divisional/HQ level with officers from various branches including Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, and Security, to monitor and take necessary actions round the clock.

A war room at the board level is also activated for continuous location monitoring. Safety counsellors are appointed in each shift to assist with the Emergency control. The officers in the Emergency control have been instructed to coordinate with field officers and supervisors to ensure smooth train operations and monitor the cyclone’s movement and the forecast issued by IMD.

The Health Unit of the Chennai Division has also activated its disaster management action plan and formed two teams. Team A, comprising doctors and on-duty staff, will board the SPART at Platform No:11 as soon as the message arrives and report to the Officer Incharge at the Disaster/Accident spot to initiate relief work.

Team B will report casualties and part of this team will proceed by road, while the rest will stay back to maintain communication with medical team A, CMS Office, and inform Local Railway Hospitals, Railway Hospital, Perambur and local private hospitals for Emergency Preparedness.