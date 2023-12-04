20 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 4, 2023
type here...

Indian railway gears up to tackle cyclone ‘Michaung’

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital,

New Delhi, Dec 4: The Indian Railways is taking robust measures to ensure smooth and safe railway operations in areas likely to be affected by the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’.

- Advertisement -

An emergency control cell has been established at the Divisional/HQ level with officers from various branches including Operating, Commercial, Engineering, Electrical, Signal/Telecommunications, and Security, to monitor and take necessary actions round the clock.

A war room at the board level is also activated for continuous location monitoring. Safety counsellors are appointed in each shift to assist with the Emergency control. The officers in the Emergency control have been instructed to coordinate with field officers and supervisors to ensure smooth train operations and monitor the cyclone’s movement and the forecast issued by IMD.

The Health Unit of the Chennai Division has also activated its disaster management action plan and formed two teams. Team A, comprising doctors and on-duty staff, will board the SPART at Platform No:11 as soon as the message arrives and report to the Officer Incharge at the Disaster/Accident spot to initiate relief work.

Team B will report casualties and part of this team will proceed by road, while the rest will stay back to maintain communication with medical team A, CMS Office, and inform Local Railway Hospitals, Railway Hospital, Perambur and local private hospitals for Emergency Preparedness.

7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter
View all stories
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam: Two juveniles among three held for brutal attack on youth...

The Hills Times - 0
7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try Top 10 Migratory Birds That Visit India Every Winter