30 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

Over 54,000 D-Voters Declared Foreigners in Assam Since 2017

Since 2017, more than 54,000 D-voters in Assam have been declared as foreigners by the state’s tribunals, reflecting the ongoing efforts to address citizenship issues in the region.

Uncategorized
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Digital

August 23, Friday: Since 2017, Assam’s tribunals have declared over 54,000 D-voters as foreigners, according to recent data. The term “D-voter” refers to “doubtful voters,” individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny in Assam.

- Advertisement -

These developments highlight the ongoing efforts of the Assam government to address the complex issue of citizenship in the state. The D-voter category was created to identify and investigate individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants. Those classified as D-voters are required to prove their citizenship before the Foreigners’ Tribunals to have their voting rights restored.

The tribunals’ declarations underscore the challenging and contentious process of determining citizenship in Assam, a state with a long history of immigration-related concerns. The identification of D-voters and the subsequent legal processes have significant implications for the individuals involved and for the broader political and social landscape of the region.

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -