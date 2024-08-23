Over 54,000 D-Voters Declared Foreigners in Assam Since 2017

HT Digital

August 23, Friday: Since 2017, Assam’s tribunals have declared over 54,000 D-voters as foreigners, according to recent data. The term “D-voter” refers to “doubtful voters,” individuals whose citizenship status is under scrutiny in Assam.

These developments highlight the ongoing efforts of the Assam government to address the complex issue of citizenship in the state. The D-voter category was created to identify and investigate individuals suspected of being illegal immigrants. Those classified as D-voters are required to prove their citizenship before the Foreigners’ Tribunals to have their voting rights restored.

The tribunals’ declarations underscore the challenging and contentious process of determining citizenship in Assam, a state with a long history of immigration-related concerns. The identification of D-voters and the subsequent legal processes have significant implications for the individuals involved and for the broader political and social landscape of the region.