Shi Yomi hosts 8th edition of district-level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy at Tato

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 17: The 8th edition of the District-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy (HDMT) was successfully conducted from May 16 to 17 at Tato, the headquarters of Shi Yomi district. The tournament was organized by the Department of Sports in collaboration with the District General Administration, aimed at fostering grassroots sports and paying tribute to the legacy of martyr Hangpan Dada, Ashoka Chakra awardee.

The tournament was formally inaugurated by Toni Tatak, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Shi Yomi, who attended the event as the Chief Guest. In his inaugural speech, he encouraged the youth to pursue sports actively and draw inspiration from Hangpan Dada’s bravery, patriotism, and selfless service. He emphasized that sports help in cultivating discipline, unity, and resilience among young individuals.

Nyato Doji, Circle Officer cum District Sports Officer (DSO), welcomed the teams and highlighted the HDMT as a crucial platform for identifying and nurturing rural sporting talent. He acknowledged the continued support of the state government in promoting rural sports and upgrading local infrastructure.

Over two days, young athletes under the U-16 age group from various schools and circles across Shi Yomi competed in football and volleyball for both boys’ and girls’ categories. Despite intermittent rains and challenging weather, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation and commendable sportsmanship.

The closing ceremony was graced by Tungge Loya, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), Tato, as Chief Guest. He congratulated the winning teams and appreciated the dedication of organizers, volunteers, and community leaders. He encouraged youth to pursue sports as a career, given the expanding opportunities in the field.

Prizes, including cash awards, trophies, certificates, and medals, were distributed to the winners and runners-up. Selected players will represent Shi Yomi district at the State-Level Hangpan Dada Memorial Trophy, scheduled to begin on May 22, 2025, in Pasighat, East Siang district.

The District Sports Officer extended sincere thanks to all stakeholders, volunteers, executive members, and the local community for their overwhelming support in making the event a grand success.