13th Itanagar Constituency Youth Association welcomes DC Talo Potom’s transfer

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 17: The 13th Itanagar Constituency Youth Association (ICYAI) has formally welcomed the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Talo Potom, expressing gratitude to the state government for responding to public concerns.

At a press conference held at the Arunachal Press Club on Friday, ICYAI representatives thanked the administration for what they described as a “timely and responsive” decision. The association emphasized that the move reflected the government’s attentiveness to grassroots voices and its willingness to uphold transparency and accountability in governance.

ICYAI further reiterated its commitment to fostering constructive civic engagement, urging authorities to continue consulting with local stakeholders in future administrative appointments and decisions that impact the constituency.

“This transfer is not just about a single official—it is about reinforcing the democratic principle that governance must be accountable and people-centric,” an ICYAI spokesperson stated during the briefing.

The association also called for sustained efforts to ensure good governance, transparency, and community involvement in administrative processes within the Itanagar constituency.