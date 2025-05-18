Takam Sanjoy condemns China’s renaming of Arunachal places

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 17: Former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Takam Sanjoy has strongly criticized China’s recent move to rename 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the act unethical, arbitrary, and humiliating to the indigenous people of the state.

In a press statement issued on Friday, Sanjoy denounced China’s renaming attempt as a deliberate provocation and an assault on Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and political identity. “The traditional and indigenous names of our places reflect our rich heritage and cannot be altered by external forces,” he said.

Sanjoy asserted that the people of Arunachal Pradesh enjoy full political and economic rights as Indian citizens, and that their status is unquestionable. He urged China to cease its attempts to assert territorial claims through such symbolic actions.

Highlighting Arunachal’s historical and political evolution, he pointed out milestones from the Chin Hills Regulation of 1896 to the state’s recognition as a full-fledged state of India in 1987. He further noted that such actions by China are aimed at disrupting diplomatic relations and undermining India’s sovereignty.

Sanjoy also lamented the division of communities across the Line of Actual Control, claiming that many ethnic Arunachalis remain in Chinese-occupied Tibet, inhabiting areas he said rightfully belong to India.

The statement reflects growing concern in Arunachal Pradesh over repeated attempts by China to assert its claims over the northeastern state through diplomatic and cartographic measures.