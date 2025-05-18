23.5 C
Guwahati
Sunday, May 18, 2025
type here...

Takam Sanjoy condemns China’s renaming of Arunachal places

People of Arunachal Pradesh enjoy full political and economic rights as Indian citizens

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 17: Former Member of Parliament and senior Congress leader Takam Sanjoy has strongly criticized China’s recent move to rename 27 places in Arunachal Pradesh, calling the act unethical, arbitrary, and humiliating to the indigenous people of the state.

- Advertisement -

In a press statement issued on Friday, Sanjoy denounced China’s renaming attempt as a deliberate provocation and an assault on Arunachal Pradesh’s cultural and political identity. “The traditional and indigenous names of our places reflect our rich heritage and cannot be altered by external forces,” he said.

Related Posts:

Sanjoy asserted that the people of Arunachal Pradesh enjoy full political and economic rights as Indian citizens, and that their status is unquestionable. He urged China to cease its attempts to assert territorial claims through such symbolic actions.

Highlighting Arunachal’s historical and political evolution, he pointed out milestones from the Chin Hills Regulation of 1896 to the state’s recognition as a full-fledged state of India in 1987. He further noted that such actions by China are aimed at disrupting diplomatic relations and undermining India’s sovereignty.

Sanjoy also lamented the division of communities across the Line of Actual Control, claiming that many ethnic Arunachalis remain in Chinese-occupied Tibet, inhabiting areas he said rightfully belong to India.

- Advertisement -

The statement reflects growing concern in Arunachal Pradesh over repeated attempts by China to assert its claims over the northeastern state through diplomatic and cartographic measures.

10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June
Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Arunachal: Fire incident in Gobuk Village, Yingkiong – immediate relief provided

The Hills Times -
10 Yellow Snakes and Their Special Features 10 Beautiful and Intelligent Freshwater Aquarium Fish 10 Ideal Hill Stations in East India for a Family Summer Getaway 10 Cool Summer Getaways in Northeast India You Can’t Miss Discover 6 Offbeat Hill Stations in South India to Explore This May–June