Arunachal Governor, Arunachal CM attend CII presentation on skilling Arunachal’s youth for Viksit Bharat

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
ITANAGAR, July 16: The Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, and chief minister Pema Khandu attended a detailed presentation by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) on ‘Leveraging Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Potential in Arunachal Pradesh’ at the Chief Minister’s Conference Hall in Itanagar recently.

According to an official statement, the Governor reaffirmed his commitment to aligning Arunachal Pradesh with the national vision of Viksit Bharat, stressing that empowering the youth through targeted training, industry-aligned skilling, and entrepreneurship was essential for building a self-reliant and prosperous future for the State.

He underlined the need to create structured opportunities, extend financial and technical support, and provide institutional handholding to ensure that youth can fully benefit from Central and State Government initiatives.

Collaborations with reputed organisations such as CII, he said, would ensure Arunachali youth are equipped not just with skills, but with the confidence and competence to lead in emerging sectors.

Calling for the establishment of a dedicated institute for skilling and entrepreneurship within the State, the Governor said Arunachal’s youth possessed both talent and determination and only required the right exposure and support.

He urged the Chief Minister to consider bold and transformative initiatives that, though demanding investment, would generate lasting returns for the State’s development.

The Governor also stressed the need for technology-driven, sector-specific skilling—particularly in areas such as hydropower, agro-based industries, rare earth minerals, floriculture, and tourism—to build a workforce ready to manage and lead critical development projects.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu, echoing the Governor’s vision, said that the State Government remained committed to green and sustainable development.

He noted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Arunachal Pradesh had made major strides in infrastructure, connectivity, and socio-economic indicators.

Emphasising the evolving role of the younger generation, he said that today’s youth must be nurtured as job creators and entrepreneurs, not merely job seekers.

Earlier in the session, Brig. Ashish Bhattacharyya, Principal Advisor to the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), affiliated with CII, presented key insights and proposals.

The presentation focused on industry-linked training models, entrepreneurship opportunities, and capacity-building strategies tailored for Arunachal Pradesh.

Senior officials including commissioners and secretaries from the departments of Planning, Investment, Health, Skill Development, Labour and Employment, Information Technology, and Science and Technology were also present at the meeting.

