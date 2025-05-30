24.2 C
Guwahati
Friday, May 30, 2025
Pema Khandu meets Arunachal Governor to discuss 'Rising Northeast' initiative

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau
NAMSAI, May 29: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd.), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar, on May 29, 2025.

The meeting highlighted a shared commitment toward the sustainable prosperity and development of Arunachal Pradesh and the wider North-eastern region.

According to an official statement, the discussions prominently focused on the recently concluded ‘Rising Northeast’ initiative, organized by the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER).

The Governor praised the vision behind the event, describing it as a significant milestone in the region’s developmental trajectory.

He emphasized that the initiative successfully showcased the Northeast’s vast potential in manufacturing and services sectors and provided a crucial platform for forging meaningful partnerships across various industries.

Congratulating Chief Minister Khandu and deputy chief minister Chowna Mein for securing multiple memoranda of understanding (MoUs) with prominent business houses and enterprises, the Governor urged the State government to continue exploring further opportunities to expand business activities and attract new investments into Arunachal Pradesh.

He underscored the importance of capitalizing on this unique moment to build new alliances and foster long-term collaborations that can lead to transformative, ground-level improvements in the State’s socio-economic landscape.

A key point raised during the meeting was the significance of youth engagement, skill development, and entrepreneurship as foundational pillars for the future growth of Arunachal Pradesh.

The Governor remarked that the ultimate goal extends beyond job creation to nurturing entrepreneurs and job creators who can make meaningful contributions both within local communities and to the broader national economy.

Chief minister Pema Khandu shared valuable insights from his interactions during the Rising Northeast event, noting the enthusiastic response from industry leaders and the tangible outcomes that have already started to materialise as a result of the initiative.

The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment from both the Governor and the Chief Minister to continue working collaboratively in harnessing the developmental opportunities presented by such platforms, thereby accelerating Arunachal Pradesh’s socio-economic progress and integration within the regional and national growth framework.

The Hills Times
