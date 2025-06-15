31.3 C
Arunachal Guv emphasises need for embracing technology-driven governance

Zero tolerance towards corruption and the reinforcement of accountability

ITANAGAR, June 14: Arunachal Pradesh Governor K T Parnaik has emphasised the urgent need for embracing technology-driven governance while chairing a special Cabinet meeting held to mark the completion of one year of the present state government’s tenure.

This is the first special cabinet meeting attended by the governor, a Raj Bhavan release said.

Presiding over the meeting at the Chief Minister’s Office in Itanagar, the governor on Friday called for strategic integration of digital tools, artificial intelligence, and automation—from the circle level to the state headquarters—to empower decision-makers with real-time data and analytics, it said.

“Automation is not only about making governance efficient, it is also about preparing ourselves for the opportunities and challenges of tomorrow,” he remarked.

Highlighting transparency and efficiency as essential elements of modern governance, Parnaik urged the government to ensure that every rupee sanctioned translates into visible and meaningful outcomes on the ground. He also called for zero tolerance towards corruption and the reinforcement of accountability at all levels of administration.

The governor congratulated Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, and all Cabinet ministers on completing one year in office. He commended their leadership and commitment to inclusive public service, noting that welfare initiatives and development schemes had reached even the remotest corners of the state.

Parnaik said the past year had witnessed responsive governance and unprecedented growth. “Guided by the mantra of reform, perform, transform, Arunachal Pradesh has pursued inclusive development targeting the garib (poor), yuva (youth), annadata (farmers), and nari (women),” he said.

He extended gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the central government for their continued support to Arunachal Pradesh. He hailed India’s emergence as the fourth-largest global economy and praised the successful completion of Operation Sindoor, calling it a stellar example of India’s moral and strategic leadership in safeguarding its citizens abroad.

Aligning the state’s vision with the national roadmap of Viksit Bharat @2047, Parnaik said the government is actively advancing the mission of Viksit Arunachal by expanding governance to the grassroots and building a resilient, future-ready state that contributes to India’s journey towards becoming a $5 trillion economy.

He cited the successful implementation of Seva Aapke Dwar 1.0 and 2.0, which brought doorstep delivery of schemes and services to over 15 lakh beneficiaries. The governor said that the upcoming third edition of the programme will deepen saturation coverage and help close the last-mile gap.

“This one-year milestone is not just a marker of time but a reflection of the state government’s spirit of service, integrity, and people-first governance,” the governor said. He praised government officials and grassroots functionaries for their tireless efforts and recognised them as the backbone of the state’s administration.

The governor also advised the government to continue focusing on the four foundational pillars of sustainable development in the state—education, health, infrastructure and tourism—describing them as crucial for economic growth and improving quality of life. He also flagged concerns over land encroachments, calling for a balanced and law-bound approach to protect public assets. (PTI)

