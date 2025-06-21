LBSNAA director calls on Arunachal Governor

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 20: The Director of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), Mussoorie, Sriram Taranikanti, called on the Governor of Arunachal Pradesh, Lt General KT Parnaik, PVSM, UYSM, YSM (Retd), at Raj Bhavan, Itanagar on Friday.

The meeting was held with a focus on strengthening civil service training and enhancing the relevance of administrative education to the unique developmental needs of the Northeastern region.

According to an official statement, the interaction revolved around the Academy’s vision of nurturing ethical, efficient, and empathetic administrators who are committed to inclusive governance and national service.

The Governor and the LBSNAA Director exchanged views on the importance of preparing civil servants to understand and respond effectively to the diverse socio-cultural realities of the country, especially those in underrepresented and remote regions such as Arunachal Pradesh.

During the meeting, the Governor emphasized the importance of instilling empathy, emotional intelligence, and cultural sensitivity in Officer Trainees (OTs).

He noted that such qualities are vital for administrators serving in tribal, remote, and border areas, where conventional approaches may not always yield the desired developmental outcomes. Lt Gen Parnaik highlighted that officers need to be sensitised to local customs, community dynamics, and regional aspirations to function as effective agents of change.

Underscoring the significance of real-time exposure, the Governor suggested that LBSNAA increase the frequency and depth of field visits for Officer Trainees to states like Arunachal Pradesh and other border areas.

He said that firsthand experience of the challenges in geographically strategic and socio-politically complex regions would deepen the understanding of national security concerns, infrastructure gaps, and the grassroots-level impact of central policies.

Such exposure, he added, not only informs policymaking but also promotes a sense of national integration and responsibility among future bureaucrats.

The Governor also recommended the inclusion of training modules on inter-agency coordination, particularly for those who will be posted in districts and regions where multi-departmental collaboration is critical.

He mentioned that officers working in sensitive or strategically significant locations must be equipped to navigate the challenges of working across institutional boundaries, including civil administration, security agencies, and development departments.

These skills, he stressed, are essential to ensure efficient governance in aspirational districts and to secure last-mile delivery of public welfare schemes.

Highlighting the psychological and emotional demands of modern governance, Lt Gen Parnaik further called for training modules that build resilience, emotional intelligence, moral courage, and adaptive leadership.

He said that civil servants must be equipped not just with administrative expertise, but also with the personal strength and ethical clarity required to make tough decisions and uphold the public good in complex situations.

The Governor also conveyed his willingness to facilitate institutional partnerships between the Raj Bhavan and the State Government with LBSNAA.

He proposed mentorship and exchange programmes that would allow young officers to benefit from guidance, localised training, and practical learning experiences tailored to Arunachal Pradesh’s unique administrative and developmental context.

Director Sriram Taranikanti acknowledged the Governor’s suggestions with appreciation and assured that the Academy would extend all possible cooperation in this regard.

He reiterated LBSNAA’s commitment to supporting the administrative human resource development of Arunachal Pradesh and working in close coordination with the State Government to ensure that future civil servants are prepared to serve every part of India, including its most remote corners.

The meeting concluded with both sides expressing optimism about deepening engagement between the premier civil service training institute and the State of Arunachal Pradesh, in pursuit of responsive governance and inclusive national development.