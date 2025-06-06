Governor Parnaik leads World Environment Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 5: Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt General KT Parnaik (Retd), PVSM, UYSM, YSM, led the World Environment Day 2025 celebrations at Raj Bhavan in Itanagar on Thursday, calling on citizens to adopt environmentally responsible habits and contribute actively to the national mission to end plastic pollution.

The Governor’s appeal and the details of the event were shared in an official statement.

Marking the occasion by planting Maha Neem saplings on the northern lawn of the Raj Bhavan, the Governor stressed the importance of individual and collective action in conserving the environment.

He urged every citizen to say a firm “No” to single-use plastic and highlighted the transformative potential of simple everyday choices such as switching from plastic to cloth and biodegradable bags, segregating household waste, recycling responsibly, and participating in community clean-up drives.

Governor Parnaik called on youth, educators, community leaders, and civil society to work hand-in-hand to build a cleaner, greener, and plastic-free Arunachal Pradesh.

In line with the national campaign “One Nation, One Mission: End Plastic Pollution” initiated by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, he underlined the need for widespread awareness and systemic change.

The Governor also outlined the five core pillars of the campaign—spreading awareness on the hazards of plastic pollution, reducing dependency on single-use plastics, improving waste management systems, promoting sustainable alternatives, and nurturing eco-friendly lifestyles.

During an interaction with Raj Bhavan officials and the Forest Department staff stationed at the estate, the Governor lauded their efforts in maintaining the natural beauty and greenery of the premises.

He expressed appreciation for their commitment to environmental stewardship.

On the occasion, Governor Parnaik felicitated Er Heni Basar, a forester from Ita-Park Range under the Social Forestry Division of the state’s Department of Environment, Forest & Climate Change.

Basar was recognised for his outstanding contribution in the design, preparation, and landscaping of the Raj Bhavan’s flower beds and golf course.

The World Environment Day celebrations at Raj Bhavan served as a reminder of the urgent need to curb plastic pollution and embrace sustainable living for the well-being of future generations.