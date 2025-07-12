Arunachal minister Dasanglu Pul holds meetings with Centre for tourism, cultural projects, welfare schemes

ITANAGAR, July 11: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul held a series of meetings with union ministers in Delhi to accelerate key development projects focused on culture, tourism, and welfare schemes in the state, an official release said on Friday.

Pul, who is currently on a tour to the national capital, discussed with Union Culture and Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

The minister proposed the establishment of a regional cultural centre of the North East Zone Cultural Centre (NEZCC) at Jote near here to serve as a hub for preserving and promoting indigenous art, music, and traditions.

“We are committed to preserving and promoting our rich cultural legacy. The proposed centre at Jote will serve as a vibrant hub for indigenous art, music, and traditions,” the official statement quoted Pul as saying.

The minister also emphasised the need to upgrade multi-purpose cultural complexes (MPCCs) across the state to create more inclusive community spaces.

“Upgraded cultural complexes will provide inclusive spaces for youth and artisans to engage, perform, and grow,” she pointed out.

- Advertisement -

The union minister assured full support of the Centre in implementing these proposals, expressing appreciation for the state’s proactive cultural initiatives.

Later in the day, Pul met Union Women and Child Development Minister Annapurna Devi to review the implementation of central schemes in Arunachal Pradesh.

The discussion focused on infrastructure deficits, delivery bottlenecks, and coordination gaps, affecting welfare programmes for women and children, the statement said.

“The union minister was very receptive and appreciated Arunachal’s progressive approach in empowering women and protecting child rights,” Pul said.

- Advertisement -

She added that the union minister reaffirmed her support for closer Centre-state coordination to ensure the smooth rollout of schemes.

Calling for a collective push towards inclusive growth, Pul added, “Together with the Centre, we remain focused on building a stronger and more inclusive future for our women and children.”

Pul also visited the BJP central library at the party headquarters, where she met Prof Dr Aseervatham Zachary, the national coordinator of the party.

Calling the interaction insightful, Pul said she appreciated his contributions to the party’s intellectual ecosystem. (PTI)