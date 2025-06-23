28.8 C
Guwahati
Monday, June 23, 2025
type here...

Minister Dasanglu Pul treks to landslide-hit Monpani

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, June 22: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development Minister Dasanglu Pul on Saturday undertook a challenging trek through treacherous terrain to reach Monpani (KM 78+000) along the Tidding–Arrowa section of National Highway-113, where massive landslides triggered by incessant rainfall have left the strategic route blocked for over a week.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the landslide has cut off this vital highway—crucial for access to sensitive border regions adjoining the Indo-China and Indo-Myanmar frontiers—for more than eight consecutive days.

Related Posts:

The disruption has severely impacted the movement of essential supplies to remote forward posts such as Kibithoo and Chaglagam in Anjaw district.

At the affected site, Minister Pul addressed the residents and assured them that temporary connectivity would be restored by 4 PM on Sunday.

She added that short-term repair work would begin immediately thereafter.

- Advertisement -

To provide a long-term solution, she also announced the construction of a permanent bypass road, with an estimated completion timeline of two years.

“Our government is committed to ensuring uninterrupted connectivity to all corners of Arunachal Pradesh, especially in border districts like Anjaw,” Pul stated.

She also expressed gratitude to the local population for their patience, resilience, and cooperation during the difficult period of isolation.

The landslide-stricken stretch lies within the critical Arrowa–Khupa–Hayuliang corridor and has suffered extensive damage, including major slope failures and deep surface cracks, owing to continuous monsoon-induced soil erosion and flooding.

- Advertisement -

The area’s vulnerability has further heightened the urgency for swift and sustained restoration efforts.

Given the region’s strategic location, both the state and central governments have prioritised the restoration of connectivity.

The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL), responsible for maintaining and upgrading the stretch, has been instructed to expedite temporary relief operations while simultaneously initiating long-term mitigation and road-strengthening works.

Pul was accompanied during the inspection by Namsai MLA Zingnu Namchoom, Anjaw Zilla Parishad Chairperson Soblem Pul, Deputy Commissioner Millo Kojin, Superintendent of Police Rike Kamsi, NHIDCL General Manager Arindam Handique, and officials from Bhartia Infra Projects Ltd.

The team collectively reviewed the extent of the damage and discussed coordinated efforts for rapid mobilisation of resources to resume transportation and logistics to the cut-off border zones.

Saturday’s inspection and interaction with the local community underscored the government’s proactive approach to disaster response and its commitment to improving infrastructure resilience in Arunachal’s remote and strategically vital districts.

10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon
10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 June, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Places In India To See Snowfall In Summer 5 Must-Watch TVF Shows To Binge While You Wait For Panchayat Season 4 Top 8 Waterfalls That Look Beautiful During Summer In India 6 Mountain Towns in India for Breathtaking Views 10 Magical Meghalaya Escapes For The Perfect Dreamy Honeymoon