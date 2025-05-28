Govt committed to quality infrastructure in remote areas: WCD Minister Dasanglu Pul

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 27: Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Dasanglu Pul on Monday reiterated the state government’s commitment to improving the living conditions of government employees in remote areas, with a strong emphasis on timely completion of quality infrastructure.

Speaking during an inspection of an under-construction residential complex for government staff in Anini, Dibang Valley district, Pul said, “The government is committed to improving living conditions for our employees in remote areas. Ensuring timely completion of quality infrastructure is a top priority.”

The minister was accompanied by local MLA Mopi Mihu, ZPC T. Tayu, Deputy Commissioner Pagli Sora, Superintendent of Police Manish Saurya, and other senior officials during her tour of several major development projects.

Pul reviewed the progress of multiple infrastructure projects, including the Panchayat Bhawan, Child Development Project Office (CDPO), a new medical facility, and the District Secretariat, all of which are in various stages of completion.

At the Panchayat Bhawan site, the minister underscored its role in strengthening grassroots democracy, urging officials to expedite the work.

“This facility will enhance local self-governance and community participation,” she remarked.

Inspecting the CDPO office and health facility, Pul stressed the importance of access to quality child welfare and healthcare services, especially in tribal and far-flung regions.

“Strengthening service delivery in health and child development is crucial for inclusive growth,” she said.

Highlighting the upcoming District Secretariat, Pul called it a “game-changer” for the district.

“Such integrated infrastructure will streamline public service delivery and reflects our government’s resolve to develop the frontier districts at par with the rest of the state,” she added.

Pul also visited the local BJP office, where she interacted with party workers and appreciated their grassroots outreach efforts.

Concluding her visit with a review meeting at the circuit house, the minister expressed satisfaction with the pace and quality of the ongoing works. She commended the district administration and particularly acknowledged the dedication of MLA Mopi Mihu.

“Dibang Valley is making steady progress under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Pema Khandu and the tireless efforts of local representatives. The focus remains on delivering lasting infrastructure that meets the needs of the people,” Pul stated.