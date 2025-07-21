Arunachal minister reiterates state govt’s commitment to ensure child safety

ITANAGAR, July 20: Arunachal Pradesh Women and Child Development minister Dasanglu Pul has expressed deep concern over the recent child abuse case reported in Lower Dibang Valley district of the state, and reiterated the state government’s commitment to ensuring justice and safety of children.

In a meeting convened with key child welfare stakeholders at Roing on Saturday, Pul assured full government support to the victims and their families, an official statement said.

- Advertisement -

The stakeholders include members of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), District Child Protection Unit (DCPU), and the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) of the district.

“My heart goes out to the victims and their families. We stand united to ensure justice and healing. No child should ever feel unsafe,” the minister said, underscoring the importance of coordinated action in such cases.

At least eight minor girls were subjected to physical abuse in a private school at Roing, by a migrant youth from neighbouring Assam, who was later lynched by a mob on July 11.

The 19-year-old man, identified as Riaz-Ul Kurim from Bongaigaon in Assam, was taken into police custody on Friday after it came to light that he had allegedly sexually assaulted several girls of a school, police had said.

- Advertisement -

The parents of the girls, who filed a complaint with the school authorities, had nabbed the youth and thrashed him before police rescued him and took him into custody.

However, a mob barged into the police station, dragged the youth outside and beat him up. As he was rescued and taken to the hospital, they followed him and thrashed him again, ultimately leading to his death.

The youth used to work at a construction site near the school, police said.

The minister also welcomed the state cabinet’s recent approval to implement the ‘Support Person’ provision under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

- Advertisement -

The initiative aims to provide emotional and procedural assistance to child victims during police and court processes.

“Children facing such trauma often feel scared, confused, and isolated. This important step ensures they receive emotional and procedural support, bringing us closer to a truly child-friendly justice system, one that protects, empowers, and upholds the dignity of our youngest citizens,” the minister said.

The move is being seen as a significant milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s efforts to build a robust and compassionate child protection framework. (PTI)