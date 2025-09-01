27 C
Guwahati
Monday, September 1, 2025
FTII Itanagar hosts 'Shaam-e-Nazm' evening of poetry and performances

Arunachal Pradesh
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, Aug 29: The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Itanagar, organised Shaam-e-Nazm, an evening of poetry, music and literary performances, presented by its students.

According to an official statement, the event served as a platform for self-expression, featuring solo and group recitations, original works, and musical performances.

Themes explored in the poems included young love, first crushes, heartbreaks, empowerment, friendships and cherished memories.

The programme was attended by Deputy Registrar Utsav Parmar, GPM Chairperson Taba Kunya, GPM member Taba Toka, and Dean In-charge Bishnu Dev Halder, along with teaching and non-teaching staff and students of the institute.

In his opening remarks, Deputy Registrar Parmar spoke about the art of poetry and humour, stressing the importance of self-reflection and authenticity in performance.

He later recited a poem himself, encouraging inclusive participation from all sections of the institute, including faculty and support staff, in future cultural events.

The evening concluded with a vote of thanks by Dean In-charge Halder, who appreciated the efforts of faculty and staff in organising the programme at short notice and praised the students for their enthusiastic participation.

He expressed hope that Shaam-e-Nazm would become a regular feature of the institute’s cultural calendar.

10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway
6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons
The 10 Largest Lakes in the World
South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa
Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
10 Indian Islands That Feel Like a Foreign Getaway 6 Hill Stations in South India That Shine After the Monsoons The 10 Largest Lakes in the World South Indian Breakfasts Beyond Idli And Dosa Top Tourist Destinations In Kerala