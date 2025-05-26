Guardian Minister Pasang Dorjee Sona reviews developmental projects in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 25: A comprehensive review meeting on the progress of various developmental works under central and state-sponsored schemes was held today at the DC’s Conference Hall, Namsai. The meeting was chaired by Minister for RWD, Education, Tourism, Parliamentary Affairs, and Libraries, Pasang Dorjee Sona, who also serves as the Guardian Minister of Namsai District.

The meeting was attended by MLA of Namsai, Chau Zingnu Namchoom, Sonal Swaroop, IAS (Secretary, RD & PR) and Mentor Secretary of Namsai, along with the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, and Heads of Departments (HoDs).

During the review, Minister Sona took note of the key challenges faced by the district in implementing developmental schemes and assured that the concerns will be forwarded to the relevant ministries for prompt resolution.

In his capacity as the Education Minister, Sona emphasized the foundational issues in the education system, which he identified as a major reason for poor academic performance in Class X and XII board examinations. He shared that the Education Department is working on the rationalization of teacher deployment and other reforms aimed at improving the overall academic environment in the state.

MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom underlined the need for targeted initiatives to address youth unemployment in the district. He urged for enhanced skill development and employment generation programs tailored to the local context.

Sonal Swaroop, Mentor Secretary of Namsai, assured that all issues raised during the meeting will be diligently communicated to the government for appropriate action and follow-up. She reaffirmed her commitment to supporting the district’s development agenda.