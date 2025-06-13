Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal reviews implementation of central schemes in Namsai District

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 12: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law & Justice and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Arjun Ram Meghwal, chaired a key review meeting with the District Administration and heads of departments at the Deputy Commissioner’s Conference Hall in Namsai on Thursday.

According to an official statement , the meeting was held to assess the implementation of various central government schemes and to strengthen coordination between the Centre and state machinery.

During the interaction, the Union Minister emphasized the need for effective delivery of welfare programmes and urged officials to step up outreach efforts.

In particular, he called upon government officers to come forward as Ni-kshay Mitras under the Prime Minister’s TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

This initiative seeks to provide tuberculosis patients with nutritional, diagnostic, and vocational support.

Meghwal underscored the importance of community involvement in health initiatives to eliminate TB from the country.

He also highlighted the necessity of intensifying Information, Education, and Communication (IEC) campaigns for flagship schemes such as Janani Suraksha Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Matru Vandana Yojana, and PM Surya Ghar.

According to him, increased public awareness is essential to ensure the intended beneficiaries are informed and empowered to avail themselves of these schemes.

In his address, Meghwal encouraged the district authorities to explore opportunities for economic development by conducting surveys to identify untapped mineral resources in the region.

He noted that mineral exploration could potentially offer long-term benefits for the local economy.

Acknowledging the challenges raised by the district officials in various sectors, the Union Minister assured the gathering that the concerns would be appropriately addressed.

He urged the officials to maintain proactive communication with central ministries to ensure timely support and resolution of issues.

Namsai MLA Chau Zingnu Namchoom actively participated in the meeting and contributed valuable inputs.

He drew the Minister’s attention to the specific challenges faced by the district and sought necessary central support to address them.

Deputy Commissioner Namsai, Superintendent of Police, and all departmental heads were present at the meeting and briefed the Union Minister on the status of implementation of central schemes in their respective domains.

Prior to the review meeting, Meghwal visited the construction site of the Vatsalya Sadan at Piyong, accompanied by MLA Namchoom, DC Namsai, and representatives from the executing agencies.

The Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) and her team provided an overview of the objectives of the centre and the range of services it aims to offer for the welfare of children and women.

The Executive Engineer apprised the Minister of the progress of the construction work.

Expressing satisfaction over the ongoing work, Meghwal commended the quality of execution and urged both the agency and the contractor to uphold high standards through to the project’s completion.

The visit and review concluded on a constructive note, with renewed commitments to enhance coordination, improve the implementation of welfare schemes, and accelerate the developmental pace in Namsai district.