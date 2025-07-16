Hawa Bagang assumes charge as APSBB Chairman

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 15: Hawa Bagang officially assumed charge as the new Chairman of the Arunachal Pradesh State Biodiversity Board (APSBB) on Monday at the board’s office located within the premises of the Arunachal Pradesh Forest Corporation (APFC) in Chimpu.

According to an official statement, Bagang was welcomed by Member Secretary HB Aboh, staff members, and other officials.

On his first day in office, the Chairman held a series of interactions and meetings with officials to understand the functioning of biodiversity-related initiatives across the districts and the state.

Speaking to the media, Bagang expressed his commitment to the cause of biodiversity conservation.

“I am happy to be part of the Biodiversity Board. It’s a vast and important subject that concerns every citizen. Each one of us has a responsibility to work for the conservation, promotion, and protection of biodiversity,” he said.

Bagang also shared that former Chief Secretary Ramesh Negi, who is actively involved in environmental initiatives in the Himalayan region, has invited him to attend the upcoming Himalayan Summit in Dehradun in the third week of August, where he will present papers and address the gathering.

Highlighting Arunachal Pradesh’s ecological richness, Bagang said, “Our state is a recognised biodiversity hotspot, known for its rich flora and fauna. There is a lot more to be done, and research should be a major component of our efforts moving forward.”

Referring to his recent visit to Tripura, Bagang said he was inspired by the state’s biodiversity initiatives, which have been recognised at the national level.

“I visited Tripura to understand the practices that earned them recognition. We too must start new initiatives while continuing and adapting good practices from other regions and our own system,” he said.

Bagang added that the board would soon draft detailed plans to be submitted to the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (PCCF), followed by the state’s Forest and Environment Minister and the Chief Minister.

These plans will focus on infrastructure development, capacity building, and implementation of biodiversity projects on the ground.

“Our efforts will aim at strengthening biodiversity as a key component of all-round development, including ecological balance, economic sustainability, promotion of tourism, and protection of flora and fauna,” the APSBB Chairman stated.