IMD predicts heavy rain in Arunachal

ITANAGAR, Aug 27: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday predicted heavy rainfall in parts of Arunachal Pradesh over the next few days.

The IMD, in a bulletin issued for Wednesday, issued a ‘yellow alert’ (be aware) for the districts of East Kameng, Lower Subansiri, West Siang, Changlang, Tirap and Longding districts, forecasting thunderstorms with heavy rain.

- Advertisement -

Residents in these areas have been advised to remain alert for possible waterlogging, localised flooding, landslides, and traffic disruption.

Scattered to widespread rainfall is also predicted in Siang, East Siang, West Kameng, and adjoining districts, while isolated rain or thundershowers are likely in Lohit, Namsai, Anjaw, Kurung Kumey and Tawang during the day, it said.

The bulletin noted that rainfall activity will remain active across central and eastern Arunachal Pradesh over the next five days.

The forecast indicates that rainfall may intensify further between August 28 and 30 in several districts, with moderate to heavy showers expected in the foothills and eastern belts.

- Advertisement -

The IMD has urged district administrations and the public to remain vigilant, especially in vulnerable areas prone to landslides and river swelling.

Advising residents to avoid unnecessary travel in high-risk zones, the weather office also underlined the importance of following local advisories to minimise risks during this active monsoon phase. (PTI)