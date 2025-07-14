Itanagar Capital DC urges parents to guide children towards bright futures

HT Correspondent

ITANAGAR, July 13: Deputy Commissioner of Itanagar Capital Complex, Toko Babu, has called upon parents and guardians to play a more active role in shaping the careers and futures of their children.

- Advertisement -

Addressing a felicitation programme organised by the Bengia Welfare Society (BWS) at the DK Convention Centre in IG Park recently, Babu stressed that the responsibility of a child’s development rests not only with teachers but equally with parents and guardians.

In an official statement issued after the event, the Deputy Commissioner emphasised that parental involvement is crucial in ensuring children remain on the right path.

“It is not only the responsibility of teachers but also the duty of parents and guardians to monitor their children’s activities, habits, and behaviour. By doing so, we can prevent them from falling into bad habits and instead guide them toward becoming responsible and successful professionals,” he said.

Reflecting on the changes brought by modern advancements, Babu said, “Earlier, there were many challenges, but today we have access to technology, mobile phones, and electronic devices that can support learning. It is important that students make good use of these opportunities.”

- Advertisement -

He urged students to remain focused and disciplined, stating, “If you work hard, success will follow. Respect others to earn respect, and dedicate yourself fully to your education so that you can serve your family, society, state, and nation.”

He also advised students to take care of their health while pursuing academic excellence.

The programme saw the presence of several dignitaries from the Bengia Welfare Society, including Chairman Bengia Tabb and Education Secretary Bengia Tade, among others.

As part of the event, students who had excelled in the CBSE Class X and XII examinations were felicitated with certificates of appreciation.

- Advertisement -

Other achievers from the community were also recognised for their contributions and accomplishments.

The programme aimed to inspire students to strive for excellence while reinforcing the role of family and community support in shaping future generations.