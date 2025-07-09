Kra Daadi to get first RSETI for rural skill development

HT Correspondent

KRA DAADI, July 8: In a landmark move aimed at strengthening rural livelihoods and promoting entrepreneurship, the Kra Daadi district administration is set to establish its first Rural Self Employment Training Institute (RSETI).

The initiative, supported by the State Bank of India (SBI) as the sponsoring bank, will provide skill-based training and facilitate micro-enterprise development for rural youth.

The decision to set up the RSETI was finalised during a comprehensive stakeholder meeting held at the Panchayat Hall in Kra Daadi, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Charu Nilli.

According to an official statement, the meeting was attended by 42 representatives from various departments including Land Management, Town Planning, Agriculture, Horticulture, Veterinary, Medical, Urban & Housing, Rural Works Department, Textiles & Handicrafts, and the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM).

Also present were members of Self-Help Groups (SHGs) from the Primary and Cluster Level Federations under the DAY-NRLM, officials from the district administration, and representatives from SBI, including the Lead District Manager.

Addressing the gathering, Ruzing Bellai, Chief Operating Officer (Rural Skills) of ArSRLM, emphasised the transformative potential of RSETIs in equipping rural youth with market-ready, employable skills.

He highlighted the initiative as a collaboration among the Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD), State Governments, and sponsor banks. “RSETIs are critical for building capacity in rural areas. They offer an opportunity for unemployed youth to gain certified skills and move towards sustainable self-employment,” he said.

Prafulla Burman, State Director of RSETI for the Northeast Region, elaborated on the procedural and technical framework required to establish the institute.

He explained that RSETIs offer short-term training courses that are National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) compliant and designed to directly address poverty alleviation.

These courses are linked with post-training credit support to encourage micro-enterprise creation and financial independence.

SBI, which already plays a significant role in supporting RSETIs in other parts of the state, pledged its full support to the proposed institute in Kra Daadi.

Burman confirmed SBI’s commitment to serving as the sponsor bank by providing both funding and technical assistance for the institute’s smooth functioning.

Until a permanent facility is constructed, the district administration has designated the vacant District Library building as a temporary training centre.

A permanent site has already been verbally identified, with the No Objection Certificate (NOC) for land allotment expected soon.

A joint site survey has been conducted and relevant documentation, including minutes of the State Level Bankers’ Committee (SLBC) meetings, is being prepared for submission to the Ministry of Rural Development through the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad.

Once the necessary approvals are secured, the RSETI will commence training from the temporary venue, the statement said.

Currently, only two RSETIs are operational in Arunachal Pradesh.

The addition of a centre in Kra Daadi marks a significant step toward fulfilling the national mandate of having at least one RSETI in every district.

It also signals the growing emphasis on rural development through skill training and credit linkage to encourage entrepreneurship among youth, especially in remote and underdeveloped regions.

The district administration expressed optimism that the RSETI will evolve into a catalyst for local economic growth, offering structured training, handholding support, and access to financial services.

With strong institutional coordination and a clear vision, Kra Daadi is poised to become a model of self-reliant rural development in Arunachal Pradesh.