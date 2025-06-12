Arunachal sends fourth batch of trainees to Premier Drone Academy in Hyderabad

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 11: In a significant stride towards fostering high-end skill development in emerging technologies, the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, has sent the fourth batch of 14 trainees to the Drone Training Academy in Hyderabad, Telangana. This initiative is being undertaken under the Chief Minister’s Yuva Kaushal Yojana (CMYKY)—a flagship programme aimed at empowering youth through advanced technical training.

With this latest batch, a total of 56 trainees have so far benefitted from the drone training initiative, out of which 42 candidates have already successfully completed their course and received drone flying certificates/permits issued by the academy, duly recognized by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Under the CMYKY scheme, the Department fully sponsors the training, covering course fees, boarding, lodging, food, and transportation, thereby ensuring that financial constraints do not become a barrier for aspiring candidates from the state.

The one-week training programme includes both theoretical and practical modules focused on drone technology, operations, and regulatory compliance. At the end of the course, participants will be awarded official drone flying certificates/permits by the Drone Training Academy, which is accredited by the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The batch was formally flagged off from Naharlagun railway station by Mr. Sibo Passing, Director of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, along with Mr. Jumbom Riba, Assistant Director. Addressing the trainees, Mr. Passing encouraged them to make the most of the opportunity. “You are representing not just yourselves, but the entire state of Arunachal Pradesh. I urge you to be disciplined, stay committed, and bring back valuable knowledge that can contribute to your growth and that of the state,” he said.

He also highlighted the transformative impact such training can have on youth, enabling them to become self-reliant and employment-ready, especially in sectors such as agriculture, disaster management, surveillance, and logistics where drone technology is gaining increasing relevance.

Mr. Jumbom Riba briefed the trainees on the “dos and don’ts” of the training programme and emphasized the importance of team spirit, discipline, and safety, particularly since many participants were stepping outside the state for the first time. He advised them to view the training not just as a learning opportunity but also as a launchpad for self-employment and entrepreneurship in drone-based services.

“The government-sponsored practical training in drone technology must be utilized to its full potential. After training, these youth should explore opportunities for self-employment and local enterprise using drones in various sectors,” Riba added.

The drone training initiative by the Department of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship has been an ongoing process over the past few years, targeting individuals between 18 to 65 years of age who have passed Class X. The programme continues to attract interest from aspiring candidates eager to build careers in emerging technology domains.

Interested candidates can obtain further details and register for upcoming training batches by visiting the Directorate of Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Udyog Sadan, C-Sector, Itanagar.

This mission-driven effort reflects the state government’s broader vision of equipping its youth with cutting-edge skills that are aligned with national growth priorities and global technological trends.