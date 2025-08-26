Landslide Blocks BCT Road in Arunachal’s West Kameng, No Casualties Reported

HT DIGITAL

WEST KAMENG, AUGUST 24: A landslide occurred on the Balipara-Charduar-Tawang (BCT) road next to Padma Hotel, near Sapper Camp in Dirang subdivision of West Kameng district, Arunachal Pradesh, on Monday afternoon, completely suspending vehicular traffic.

The accident resulted in serious damage to two cars, although officials confirmed that no one was injured or killed. Crews with equipment arrived promptly at the location and started to clear the wreckage to ensure traffic resumed.

The BCT road is a lifeline for the region and serves as an important link in connecting civilian travelers in addition to facilitating military activity in the border districts of Tawang.

Administrators said the traffic on the highway could be reopened by Tuesday, should the clearance activities go smoothly.