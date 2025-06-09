30.6 C
Lekha-Tumru villagers organise mass social service on Neepco-Tumru PMGSY Road

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 8: The villagers of Lekha and Tumru organized a mass social service drive along the Neepco to Tumru PMGSY road today under the guidance of Teshi Taya, HGB Lekha, and Tana Tala, GB Lekha. The community initiative aimed at improving the local infrastructure and fostering collective responsibility among residents.

During the social service, Assistant Engineer Er Sangkoli Cheda and Junior Engineer Er Techi Sol from the Rural Works Department (RWD) visited the site to oversee the work. The RWD team provided a JCB machine to facilitate smooth and efficient progress. Both engineers appreciated the efforts of the Lekha and Tumru villagers, praising their initiative as an eye-opener and exemplary community action.

Through the RWD Assistant Engineer and Junior Engineer, the MLA of the 14th Doimukh Assembly Constituency, Nabam Vivek, extended his warm regards to the villagers. As a gesture of goodwill, he provided cold drinks and other eatables to support the workers and volunteers engaged in the social service.

On behalf of the Lekha and Tumru villagers, Tarh Thomas expressed heartfelt gratitude to the MLA Nabam Vivek, as well as to the entire RWD Development team of Yupia Division, for their continued love, encouragement, and support in the community’s development efforts.

