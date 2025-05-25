MLA Techi Kaso inspects NH-415 four-lane and flyover project in Naharlagun

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 24: In a proactive move to address ongoing traffic congestion and expedite infrastructure development, Itanagar Capital Complex MLA and Advisor to the Urban Affairs Minister, Techi Kaso, along with Chief Engineer (Highways) C.S. Choutang of the PWD Highway, conducted a joint inspection of the under-construction four-lane road and flyover project along NH-415 in Naharlagun township, covering the stretch from Papunallah to A-Sector.

The inspection team included senior officers from the Capital Complex administration, Capital Police, the PWD Highway Department, and the executing agency overseeing the project. The officials reviewed the pace of construction, evaluated the on-ground challenges, and assessed the ongoing traffic management measures in place.

During the inspection, MLA Techi Kaso expressed dissatisfaction over the traffic hardships faced by commuters, particularly highlighting the recent traffic advisory that led to a standstill in movement across Naharlagun on May 20. Concerned by the public inconvenience, he directed the executing agency to intensify the pace of work and implement a 24×7 shift-based execution plan to ensure faster completion.

Kaso emphasized the importance of continuous monitoring to ensure quality and timely delivery of the project. He urged officials to coordinate effectively and prioritize the needs of the public, especially in urban zones where traffic bottlenecks are severely impacting daily life.

In addition, he instructed the Highway Department to carry out immediate repairs and maintenance of the existing road stretch to facilitate smooth vehicular movement and reduce traffic congestion until the permanent infrastructure is completed.

The flyover and four-lane project on NH-415 is a critical infrastructure development aimed at easing traffic pressure and improving connectivity in the growing township of Naharlagun. With MLA Kaso pushing for faster and more efficient execution, residents are hopeful for early relief and improved urban mobility.