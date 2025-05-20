Locals urge timely completion of Papunallah-Chimpu-Ganga Market Road Project amid monsoon concerns

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 19: The residents of Jullang Panchayat area, along with regular commuters of the Papunallah-Chimpu-Ganga Market road corridor, have issued an earnest appeal to the executing agency and the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite and complete the long-delayed road construction project.

The appeal was made in light of the deteriorating condition of certain stretches of the road, which is causing daily hardships, especially with the onset of the monsoon season.

According to an official statement issued by local representatives, while the overall road construction is nearing completion, there remain a few critical segments along the approximately 11-kilometre stretch—from the Papunallah tri-junction to Ganga Market via Chimpu—where the condition of the road remains poor.

The delays are reportedly due to the sluggish progress of culvert construction in key areas, creating bottlenecks and subjecting commuters to “untold sufferings.”

“Though a majority of the work appears to be done, there are still a few locations where road conditions are severely hampered by incomplete culvert work,” said one of the concerned residents.

“With the rainy season already beginning, road users are facing increased difficulty navigating the route. The patchwork and temporary repairs carried out by the contractor are inadequate, and we fear further degradation unless urgent action is taken.”

The residents emphasized the importance of completing the project with a focus on durability and road quality, stressing the need for robust drainage infrastructure to prevent waterlogging and further damage during heavy rainfall.

“We urge the PWD and executing agency to work on a war footing and complete the project before the monsoon intensifies,” the locals said, “attention must also be given to proper roadside drainage to ensure smooth water runoff.”

Responding to the concerns, a representative of the executing agency acknowledged the delays and attributed them to unavoidable challenges such as land issues and the shifting of utility services.

“More than 90% of the work on the Papunallah-Chimpu-Ganga Market road has already been completed. The remaining portions are under active progress,” said the contractor.

The official elaborated that there are three specific locations where progress has been slow.

“One such site near HIM International School has already seen the major components of the culvert work completed, and casting work is expected to begin within days. We are also continuing routine maintenance and repainting to ensure traffic movement is not severely hampered.”

Reiterating the agency’s commitment to quality, the spokesperson assured that all efforts are being made to minimize disruption and maintain a steady flow of vehicular traffic.

“We are fully committed to handing over a safe and durable road to the public. Ensuring traffic flow and public convenience remains a top priority.”

The citizens’ appeal serves as a reminder of the vital role infrastructure plays in the day-to-day lives of residents and the urgency with which such public works need to be completed—particularly ahead of the heavy rains that pose further risk to partially completed roadways.