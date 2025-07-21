Pakke Kessang future front joins hands with PHE to restore water supply in Seijosa

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, July 20: In the wake of a recent landslide that severely disrupted water supply in parts of Seijosa, local NGO Pakke Kessang Future Front has stepped forward to assist in emergency restoration efforts.

Working in close coordination with the Public Health Engineering (PHE) department, the organisation undertook urgent repair work to reconnect damaged pipelines and bring relief to residents struggling for clean and safe drinking water.

The landslide had left many households cut off from their regular water sources, heightening the risk of water scarcity and associated health concerns in the region.

A joint team comprising members of Pakke Kessang Future Front and PHE employees swiftly mobilised to the affected locations.

The restoration work was led by Raybam Wahge, Tacho Techi, Jordan Wahge, Motilaal Natung and several others who played an instrumental role in executing the repairs with limited resources under challenging conditions.

The coordinated effort resulted in the resumption of water supply to large parts of the affected area, much to the relief of the residents.

The team’s round-the-clock work, despite tough terrain and logistical challenges, was widely appreciated by the local population.

Residents of Seijosa have expressed gratitude for the timely action taken by the NGO and the PHE department, noting that the prompt response helped prevent the crisis from escalating further.

The initiative also underscored the significance of grassroots-level mobilisation and the critical role that community-based organisations can play in times of need.

Pakke Kessang Future Front, known for its engagement in social and environmental issues in the region, has once again demonstrated the value of civil society collaboration with government agencies in addressing urgent community needs.

As Seijosa gradually recovers from the aftermath of the landslide, the water restoration effort stands out as a testament to the impact of locally-driven, people-centric interventions.