Parents’ Association constructs access road to JNV Megdong

MEGDONG, May 20: In an inspiring act of community-driven development, the Parents’ Association of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Megdong, under Gepen circle in Kamle district, has successfully constructed a 107-metre-long, four-metre-wide cement concrete road connecting the main road at Lili Dong village to the school’s entrance gate.

The initiative, funded entirely through crowdfunding, was executed over two days beginning 16 May, using heavy machinery including an earthmover and two dumpers. The first phase involved road widening and sand-gravel layering, followed by concrete laying and finishing on the second day.

- Advertisement -

All necessary construction materials—cement, stone chips, sand, and equipment—were arranged within the school premises to ensure smooth execution of the work.

This development addresses a long-pending demand of the school community, greatly improving accessibility for staff, students, and visiting officials.

The initiative was spearheaded by Dr. Dujum Dulom, Secretary of the Parents’ Association, along with member Babin Sindhu, who played a pivotal role in mobilising resources and coordinating efforts.

The newly built road stands as a testament to the power of collective action and community participation in fulfilling essential infrastructure needs. (Agencies)