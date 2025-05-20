2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC Concludes 10-Day Annual Training Camp

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 19: The 10-day Combined Annual Training Camp (CATC), organized by the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion of the National Cadet Corps (NCC), concluded with a vibrant and ceremonial valedictory function at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV), Tawang.

The camp, held with the objective of instilling discipline, leadership, and a sense of national pride among the youth, witnessed active participation from 340 cadets hailing from East Kameng, West Kameng, and Tawang districts.

The concluding ceremony was graced by Brigadier Bhupal Singh, Commander of the Tawang Brigade, and Kanki Darang, Deputy Commissioner of Tawang, who attended as chief guests.

They were warmly received by Colonel Abhijeet Bhambere, the Commanding Officer of the 2nd Arunachal Pradesh Battalion NCC, along with officers and ranks of the unit.

The camp served as a comprehensive training platform for NCC cadets, offering a blend of physical, cultural, and intellectual activities aimed at holistic development.

During the 10 days, cadets participated in a variety of modules, including structured drills, physical training, athletics, cultural sessions, debate competitions, and leadership exercises.

According to an official statement released by the battalion, the camp’s objective was not only to enhance physical endurance and discipline among cadets but also to cultivate teamwork, civic responsibility, and national consciousness.

The culmination of the training saw a spirited cultural programme during the valedictory function, where cadets showcased the rich traditions and ethnic diversity of Arunachal Pradesh through folk dances, musical performances, and thematic presentations.

Medals and trophies were awarded to outstanding cadets who demonstrated excellence in various competitions held throughout the camp.

These included accolades for best performance in drill, athletics, public speaking, and cultural segments. The chief guests praised the cadets’ high level of discipline, enthusiasm, and cultural expression, noting that such initiatives go a long way in shaping future leaders of the nation.

Speaking on the occasion, Brigadier Bhupal Singh commended the NCC’s continued dedication to youth empowerment and its vital role in fostering patriotic values and social responsibility.

He encouraged the cadets to carry forward the values they learned during the camp into their everyday lives and future careers.

Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang echoed similar sentiments, appreciating the role of NCC in channelizing the energy of young individuals towards constructive pursuits.

He also lauded the collaborative effort of the NCC officers, camp staff, and local support systems in successfully conducting the event.

Colonel Abhijeet Bhambere, in his address, expressed pride in the performance and conduct of the cadets during the 10-day programme.

He thanked all supporting agencies and reiterated the NCC’s commitment to nurturing responsible and capable citizens.

The camp’s successful conclusion was a testament to the enduring spirit of the NCC and its unwavering mission of nation-building through youth development.

The enthusiastic participation and exemplary conduct of the cadets were widely acknowledged by all present, marking the event as a memorable milestone in the training calendar of the battalion.