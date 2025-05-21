‘Shaurya Samman Yatra’ prayer meet held in Pasighat

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 20: A solemn prayer meet titled ‘Shaurya Samman Yatra’ was held at Gandhi Chawk, Pasighat, on Tuesday to express solidarity with the Indian Armed Forces and pay homage to the 26 innocent lives lost in the Pahalgam terror attack, reportedly perpetrated by Pakistan-sponsored terrorists. The event also honored the memory of brave soldiers who lost their lives during “Operation Sindoor”, the retaliatory action against the attackers.

Organised by Samvardhinee Nyas, Pasighat, the event drew a large gathering, including members from Self Help Groups (SHGs), IRBN Women, Kali Mandir Women Group, and the Nepali Women’s Group, all united in their message of patriotism and resilience.

Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Jaya Tasung Moyong, Convener of Samvardhinee Nyas, delivered a passionate address:

“Though I may not fight on the border or console a grieving soldier’s family, I can offer my heartfelt prayers for the Shakti, Atmabal, and Suraksha of our Indian Army. This gathering is a symbol of our unwavering patriotism.”

Religious leaders representing Donyi Polo, Christian, Buddhist, Hindu, Sikh, and Muslim communities led interfaith prayers for the departed souls and for the strength of the nation.