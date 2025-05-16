Massive Tiranga Yatra held in Namsai to honour Indian armed forces for Operation Sindoor

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 15: In a powerful display of unity and patriotism, the people of Namsai district came together on May 14, 2025, to participate in a massive Tiranga Yatra held in honour of the Indian Armed Forces.

According to an official statement, the march was organised to express deep gratitude and admiration for the military’s success under “Operation Sindoor”, which reportedly caused significant damage to Pakistan’s terror and defence establishments.

The yatra commenced from the 2nd Mile Junction and concluded at the District Secretariat in Namsai, drawing hundreds of participants from various walks of life.

Leading the event was the Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein.

His presence, along with other high-ranking officials, lent significant gravitas to the programme, which was marked by nationalistic fervour and public solidarity with the armed forces.

Also in attendance were the Deputy Commissioner of Namsai, the Superintendent of Police, Heads of Departments (HoDs), Gaon Burahs (village elders), Panchayati Raj Institution (PRI) members, and representatives from Community Based Organizations (CBOs).

Student and youth organisations, women’s groups, local bazar committee members, and a large number of general citizens also joined the march in large numbers, making it one of the most broadly supported public mobilisations in the district in recent times.

Participants carried the national flag and raised spirited slogans in support of the nation and its armed forces.

As they marched in unison from the starting point to the district headquarters, the atmosphere resonated with patriotic chants, symbolising Namsai’s collective appreciation and respect for the bravery and sacrifices of Indian soldiers.

The official statement emphasised that the event was not merely ceremonial, but a significant gesture of national solidarity.

It aimed to reaffirm the people’s unshakeable support for the country’s security forces, particularly in light of the recent military operation.

The march also served to instill a deeper sense of national pride among the younger generation and reinforced the importance of unity in the face of external threats.

Officials described the yatra as a clear message of moral and emotional backing from the citizens of Namsai to the armed forces, acknowledging their role in safeguarding the sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

The success of the event also reflected the coordination and enthusiasm of various civil society groups, government departments, and community leaders who came together to organise the tribute.

As the Tiranga Yatra concluded at the District Secretariat, the spirit of nationalism remained high among the participants, many of whom pledged continued support to national defence efforts.

The yatra, as noted in the official statement, marked a significant chapter in the district’s civic engagement and highlighted the growing public consciousness around national security and patriotic responsibility.