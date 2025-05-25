State Bank of India conducts digital awareness programme in Longding

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, May 24: The Regional Business Office, Namsai of State Bank of India, organised a Digital Awareness Programme recently at its Longding Branch, Arunanchal Pradesh aimed at promoting safe digital banking practices and educating the public about cyber threats.

A significant focus of the program was on “Safe Banking with Digital Awareness,” where participants learned how to protect their bank accounts and personal data while using online banking services, UPI, and mobile apps. Demonstrations were provided to show secure transaction practices and how to report cyber fraud.

Emphasizing the importance of secure digital habits, the session also included practical tips to safeguard personal digital devices. Attendees were advised on using strong passwords, regularly updating software, avoiding suspicious links, and enabling multi-factor authentication.

The event drew participation from residents, HNI, and business owners, who were sensitized to the growing risks in the digital world. Representatives from SBI delivered insightful presentations on various types of cyber threats such as phishing, malware attacks, identity theft, and online frauds.

As per today’s requirement such initiatives are part of the bank’s ongoing commitment to empowering customers with the knowledge to stay secure in the evolving digital landscape. Informational content and helpdesk support were also made available for attendees.

The program concluded with an interactive Q&A session, reflecting the community’s keen interest in adopting safe digital practices plans to continue these awareness drives across other regions to ensure that every customer can bank digitally with confidence and security.