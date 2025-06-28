Udhyami Panjikaran Mela held in Pasighat

HT Correspondent

PASIGHAT, June 27, 2025: In a major push to empower rural entrepreneurs and foster self-reliant communities, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM) organized the Udhyami Panjikaran Mela on June 26 at the District Administrative Office in Pasighat, East Siang District.

The initiative, aimed at strengthening the rural economy through entrepreneurial development and inter-departmental collaboration, witnessed enthusiastic participation from various stakeholders, including Self Help Group (SHG) members and government officials.

According to an official statement, the event was graced by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Tatling Pertin, who attended as the Chief Guest.

Heads of key government departments including the Extra Assistant Commissioner (EAC) of Pasighat, District Agriculture Officer, District Horticulture Officer, Assistant Directors of Textile and Handicrafts and Industries, the Food Safety Officer, and program representatives from Selco Foundation, along with Branch Managers from Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) and Central Bank of India, were also present.

In his address, ADC Tatling Pertin highlighted the importance of unity among departments and communities in achieving lasting rural development.

He commended ArSRLM officials for their consistent efforts in uplifting rural populations and enabling grassroots entrepreneurship in East Siang.

The District Horticulture Officer elaborated on opportunities available under the Atmanirbhar Bagwani Yojana (ANBY), a scheme designed to boost the horticultural capabilities of SHG members and promote income generation through crop diversification and sustainable practices.

The Assistant Director of Textile and Handicrafts stressed the need for branding and advertising to enhance the marketability of locally-produced goods.

He urged SHG members to adopt branding strategies and weave storytelling into their products to improve visibility in competitive markets.

The Assistant Director of Industries introduced the audience to the centrally-sponsored Pradhan Mantri Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, encouraging rural entrepreneurs to utilize the financial and technical support available to formalise and scale up their ventures.

Food safety was another major focus of the mela, with the Food Safety Officer delivering a detailed session on obtaining FSSAI licenses. Participants were briefed on label requirements, hygiene standards, and product testing methods essential for ensuring consumer safety and compliance with regulatory norms.

The Program Manager of Selco Foundation presented on the advantages of adopting renewable energy solutions in rural livelihoods.

By introducing the concept of solar-powered livelihood equipment, he emphasised how such innovations could reduce dependence on traditional energy sources and improve efficiency and productivity.

Financial inclusion was a key component of the event, with representatives from APRB and Central Bank of India guiding attendees through the process of applying for MUDRA loans.

They offered insights on how rural micro-entrepreneurs could access credit without the need for collateral, thereby removing one of the most significant barriers to starting or expanding a business.

The program concluded with a visit to various stalls where SHG members displayed a wide range of locally-made products.

These included processed foods, traditional handicrafts, textiles, and herbal goods, reflecting the diverse talent and entrepreneurial spirit of the region’s rural communities.

The successful conduct of the Udhyami Panjikaran Mela not only reinforced ArSRLM’s commitment to grassroots empowerment but also reflected the government’s larger vision of creating a sustainable ecosystem for rural economic development.