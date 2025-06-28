Udyami Panjikaran Mela showcases women-led rural enterprise in Namsai

HT Bureau

NAMSAI, June 27: In a spirited celebration of grassroots entrepreneurship and women-led economic empowerment, the Arunachal State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ArSRLM), Namsai Block, organised the Udyami Panjikaran Mela at the Namsai Town Club on Thursday. According to an official statement, the event witnessed enthusiastic participation from Self-Help Group (SHG) entrepreneurs, community leaders, government officials, and various departments committed to rural development.

The day-long programme was aimed at fostering enterprise registration, spreading awareness about livelihood opportunities, and strengthening the ecosystem for rural entrepreneurship in the region. The Mela was graced by the presence of Additional Deputy Commissioner (HQ) Ms. Kalyani Namchoom, who attended as Chief Guest, and Shri Kamal Roy, Assistant General Manager of NABARD, who was present as the Guest of Honour. Representatives from the Department of Textile & Handicrafts, DIPRO Namsai, Department of Industries, Umang Multi-Purpose Cooperative Society (MPCS), and Community Resource Persons for Enterprise Promotion (CRP-EPs) of Namsai Block were also in attendance.

The programme began with a welcome address by Shri Ronald Dkhar Baghwar, Block Mission Manager of ArSRLM, who highlighted the importance of the event in promoting non-farm livelihood initiatives. Shri Michi Bida Buda, Block Coordinator for Non-Farm Livelihoods, delivered a detailed briefing on the objectives and scope of the Mela, focusing on the need for structured support to emerging rural enterprises.

In her address, ADC HQ Kalyani Namchoom lauded the remarkable transformation being led by rural women through SHGs. She noted visible improvements in self-confidence, financial literacy, and active decision-making among SHG members. Namchoom also emphasised the need for strategic pricing of local products to ensure sustainability and competitiveness in broader markets. Her remarks encouraged participants to think beyond traditional income activities and explore long-term entrepreneurial pathways.

Speaking on the occasion, Shri Kamal Roy of NABARD elaborated on the institution’s ongoing efforts to bolster the SHG movement and create robust support systems for rural enterprise. He highlighted the importance of building resilient and sustainable business models that could withstand market challenges while remaining inclusive. Roy also reiterated NABARD’s commitment to supporting rural women entrepreneurs through funding, training, and capacity-building initiatives.

During the event, 128 products were officially registered by the CRP-EPs, signalling a growing interest and readiness among rural entrepreneurs to formalise their ventures. The registration not only marked a step forward in enterprise documentation but also opened doors to market access, credit linkages, and institutional support.

As the programme drew to a close, BMM Ronald Dkhar Baghwar expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the dignitaries, departmental officials, SHG participants, and supporting staff for their active involvement in making the Mela a success. He also acknowledged the critical role played by the Block Officials of ArSRLM Namsai and the CRP-EPs in ensuring the seamless coordination of the event.

The Udyami Panjikaran Mela emerged as more than just a registration drive. It reflected the region’s growing momentum toward inclusive rural development and the crucial role women are playing in shaping the future of Arunachal Pradesh’s economy. With collaboration between government agencies, financial institutions, and local communities, the event reinforced a shared vision for sustainable and people-centric livelihood development in the state.