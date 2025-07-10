10-day statewide summer workshop begins in Haflong

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, July 9: In a concerted effort to engage students with Assam’s diverse cultural heritage while promoting health, awareness, and extracurricular skills, the Department of Cultural Affairs in collaboration with the Dima Hasao district administration has launched a 10-day summer workshop at Government Boys’ Higher Secondary School in Haflong.

- Advertisement -

According to an official statement, the workshop, which began on Wednesday, is being conducted simultaneously across all 126 Legislative Assembly Constituencies (LACs) of Assam as per government instruction.

The inaugural function in Haflong was ceremonially attended by Assam’s Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare, Nandita Gorlosa, and District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das, ACS.

The workshop is aimed at blending artistic and cultural learning with physical fitness, awareness sessions, and career guidance, offering students a holistic educational experience during their summer break.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa, in her address, urged students to aim high in life and to not underestimate the value of government school education.

- Advertisement -

She reminded them that many distinguished individuals, including IAS and IPS officers, have emerged from institutions like the very venue where the workshop is being held.

“You must take full advantage of every facility offered by the government. You have the same potential as anyone else,” she said, motivating the students to pursue their ambitions with confidence and determination.

District Commissioner Simanta Kumar Das noted that the workshop schedule had been carefully curated to ensure that students not only gain knowledge but also enjoy the learning process.

He encouraged participants to suggest any additional classes or skill-based sessions they might find useful, assuring them that the organisers would be happy to include them in the programme.

- Advertisement -

Each day of the workshop will begin with a mandatory one-hour yoga session led by noted instructor Phaiham Kemprai.

Following the yoga sessions, students will participate in a range of educational and cultural activities including lectures on health awareness, drug abuse prevention, traditional Dimasa Baidima and Bihu dance training, amusement-based learning, and career counselling.

Subject matter experts from across disciplines have been engaged by the department to lead these interactive sessions.

The workshop is designed to provide a dynamic platform for students to immerse themselves in the richness of Assam’s traditional culture while acquiring essential life skills and self-awareness.

Officials from the district administration, education department, teachers, and cultural figures were present at the inauguration, reflecting the collaborative spirit behind the initiative.

The programme is expected to foster both cultural pride and personal development among students, reinforcing the state government’s focus on youth empowerment through education and engagement.