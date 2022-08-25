10-Day Yoga Workshop For MBA Students Of Tezpur University

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Aug 24: The Tezpur University Yoga Centre is organising a 10-day yoga workshop for the newly admitted students of Tezpur University’s MBA programme. The yoga workshop, as part of the students’ induction programme, started on Tuesday at the premises of the Yoga Centre in Tezpur University campus and will go on till September 2, 2022 with participation of over 59 students.

Prof Chandan Goswami, head, Business Administration inaugurated the programme by lighting a lamp and said, “Yoga helps in concentration and overall development of body and mind which is essential for all students.”

Prof Papori Baruah, dean, School of Management Sciences and coordinator, Yoga, Tezpur University emphasised on the importance of yoga and said, ‘Yoga keeps us mentally and physically fit and it is very essential for students to manage stress and emotions.”

Partha Pratim Das, yoga coach, Tezpur University, shares that yoga is the key to a calmer and emotionally stable life. He encouraged the students to practice yoga as it would help them to concentrate in their studies and lead a healthier life.

Nagendra Kumar Jain, guest faculty, Yoga Centre, Tezpur University discussed synergy while talking to the students. He stressed upon the importance of transfer of knowledge. He assured that at the end of the programme the students will be able to continue practicing yoga at their hostels.

Tezpur University Yoga Centre has formally started yoga as an add-on course for students from August, 2010. The centre provides daily practice sessions for all students, faculty, staff and other campus dwellers, from 6:30 am to 7:30 am. The centre has launched a new innovative programme where the daily practice sessions are held in blended mode and made available to all interested people.