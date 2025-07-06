Nagaland team in Japan to foster collaborations

HT Correspondent

DIMAPUR, July 5: A high-level delegation of Nagaland is currently on an official visit to Japan to explore avenues for collaborations, partnerships and developmental initiatives with government bodies, private corporations and civil society organisations in the country.

The delegation, led by chief minister Neiphiu Rio, includes chairman, Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN), Abu Metha, adviser, industries and commerce, Hekani Jakhalu, and senior officers of the state.

Ahead of Rio’s arrival, the IDAN and the industries and commerce held a series of high-level meetings in Tokyo on July 4.

The deliberations covered a wide range of collaborative opportunities, particularly in the fields of human resource development across sectors such as agriculture and allied services, hospitality, healthcare, tourism, arts and culture, sports, and film.

Metha emphasised the shared wartime legacy between Japan and Nagaland and highlighted the importance of transforming the painful memories of war into constructive partnerships for peace and cooperation.

The Sasakawa Peace Foundation shared insights into its ongoing projects in the Northeastern, with a focus on people-to-people contact, Track Two diplomacy, peace-building, and knowledge exchange.

JICA expressed interest in expanding human resource exchange programmes by linking Japanese industry requirements with Indian talent pools.

Metha conveyed appreciation for JICA’s ongoing work in Nagaland and discussed potential areas of further collaboration.

With NYK Line, discussions centred on the company’s contributions to Nagaland and the scope for expanding engagements, particularly in the services and hospitality sector, to generate employment and capacity-building opportunities for the youth.

The delegation also visited Kochi Prefecture, where detailed deliberations were held on joint initiatives related to human resource development, skill enhancement, capacity building, and technology transfer in sectors such as food processing, agriculture, and allied industries.

The teams explored the possibility of signing an MoU between the Nagaland government and the Government of Kochi, a Japanese Prefecture.

Nagaland’s high literacy rate, English proficiency, and strong social and cultural capital were highlighted as key strengths. The state government also presented its new Industrial policy, which offers incentives and a conducive environment for investment and responsible business practices.

These exploratory meetings serve as a foundation for the official engagements with Rio, where the discussions are expected to be further consolidated and formalised.