11th Assam Girls(I) COY NCC cadets raise awareness on plastic pollution

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
HT Correspondent
SIVASAGAR, Sept 10: On Saturday, the cadets of the 11th Assam Girls(I) COY NCC in Sivasagar performed a
street play in front of the historic Siva Doul to address the issue of plastic pollution. They also organised a
procession to raise awareness about this pressing concern. The street play featured role-playing that highlighted the
dangers posed to modern society due to the excessive use of plastics.
The event was led by Lt. Col. BKK Vamsi, CO of the 11th Assam NCC, along with instructor Hav DC Meena, Hav
Sanjay B, NK Gomar, and ANO Captain Arafa Begum from Sibsagar Girls’ College.

