11th Assam Girls(I) COY NCC cadets raise awareness on plastic pollution

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Sept 10: On Saturday, the cadets of the 11th Assam Girls(I) COY NCC in Sivasagar performed a

street play in front of the historic Siva Doul to address the issue of plastic pollution. They also organised a

procession to raise awareness about this pressing concern. The street play featured role-playing that highlighted the

dangers posed to modern society due to the excessive use of plastics.

The event was led by Lt. Col. BKK Vamsi, CO of the 11th Assam NCC, along with instructor Hav DC Meena, Hav

Sanjay B, NK Gomar, and ANO Captain Arafa Begum from Sibsagar Girls’ College.