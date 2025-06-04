27.6 C
James Cameron to co-write ‘The Devil’ movie adaptation

LOS ANGELES, June 3: Filmmaker James Cameron, whose credits include “Titanic”, “The Terminator”, and the “Avatar” franchise, is set to write a script for the movie adaptation of the best-selling novel “The Devils” by Joe Abercrombie.

He shared the news of acquiring the rights to the novel on his Facebook account on Monday. The director said he has admired Abercrombie’s writings for years. Both will write the script for the upcoming project.

Cameron will begin work on the project once he is done with his upcoming film “Avatar: Fire and Ash”, which is the third installment in the “Avatar” franchise.

“I’ve loved Joe’s writing for years, cherishing each new read, throughout the epic cycle of the ‘First Law’ books, especially ‘Best Served Cold’ (LOVE IT!) and the ‘Age of Madness’ trilogy. But the freshness of the world and the characters in ‘The Devils’ finally got me to buy one of his books and partner with him to bring it to the screen,” Cameron said. “I’m looking forward to the writing process with him, though I’m certain this adaptation will practically write itself because Joe writes very visually, almost in scenes, and with a very cinematic structure. I can’t wait to dig into this as I wind down on ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’. It will be a joyful new challenge for me to bring these indelible characters to life.” The book revolves around an alternate medieval Europe threatened by an imminent elvish invasion, who are hungry for human flesh.

Abercrombie said he couldn’t think of anyone better than Cameron to bring the story to the screen.

“James Cameron has been thrilling audiences, including me, by putting the impossible on film for over four decades. No one can balance mind-blowing action and spectacle with gut-wrenching personal stakes and story the way he does. I can’t think of anyone better to bring this weird and wonderful monster of a book to the screen,” he said.

Cameron’s “Avatar: Fire and Ash” is slated to release in theatres on December 19.

