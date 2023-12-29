136th Janmotsav of Sri Sri Swarupananda Paramhansa Dev in Sepon

HT Correspondent

DEMOW, Dec 28: The auspicious occasion of Sri Sri Swarupananda Paramhansa Dev’s 136th Janmotsav is set to unfold in Sepon near Demow on January 1, 2024. The schedule for the celebration includes Hari and Naam Kirtan in the morning, followed by the distribution of Maha Prasad among devotees in the afternoon. Additionally, the Anjali ceremony will take place during the night.

Devotees and well-wishers are invited to participate in this joyous celebration to mark the birth anniversary of Sri Sri Swarupananda Paramhansa Dev. The organisers have arranged a program that encompasses spiritual chanting, devotional music, and the sharing of blessed meals. This annual event is a cherished tradition, offering a moment of reverence and communal gathering for all attendees.

As the community comes together to observe the 136th Janmotsav, the organisers extend a warm invitation to join in the festivities and partake in the spiritual atmosphere of this significant occasion. The celebration not only honors the life and teachings of Sri Sri Swarupananda Paramhansa Dev but also fosters a sense of unity and shared devotion among the participants.