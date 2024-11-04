16 satras unite in protest against land encroachment in Nagaon

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 3: The satradhikars of 16 satras staged a protest demanding the release of encroached satra lands. Due to the encroachment by some groups, many satras have been threatened in their existence. Assam’s satras are the repositories of the state’s heritage and traditions. To protect this heritage, the satradhikars and bhaktas of 16 satras in the Nagaon and Marigaon districts gathered on Sunday and launched a movement to reclaim the lost lands.

Notably, the lands of Narowa Satra, Kuji Satra, Balisattra, Upper DumDumia Satra, Kobaitaka Satra, Shalaguri Satra, and Bhetyani Narowa Satra have been encroached upon, threatening the satras’ survival. Many satras have lost almost all their land, except for small portions. To address this crisis, the satradhikars and bhaktas of the affected satras held a meeting at Narowa Kuji Satra.

The meeting resulted in the formation of a five-member coordination committee, with Indramohan Baruah as president and Manik Barua as secretary, to oversee the movement. Addressing the gathering, Indramohan Baruah said, “Our heritage-rich satras face threats due to encroachment by people from West Bengal. Specifically, Kobaitaka Satra, Balisattra, Narowa Satra, and Kuji Bil are under attack. Rampur Satra has ceased to exist. We demand the government free these lands from encroachment, protect the satras, and preserve our national culture. We will continue our movement until the satra lands are reclaimed and the existence of indigenous people is secured,” the satradhikars and bhaktas added.