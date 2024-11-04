22 C
Guwahati
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

16 satras unite in protest against land encroachment in Nagaon

Assam
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, Nov 3: The satradhikars of 16 satras staged a protest demanding the release of encroached satra lands. Due to the encroachment by some groups, many satras have been threatened in their existence. Assam’s satras are the repositories of the state’s heritage and traditions. To protect this heritage, the satradhikars and bhaktas of 16 satras in the Nagaon and Marigaon districts gathered on Sunday and launched a movement to reclaim the lost lands.

- Advertisement -

Notably, the lands of Narowa Satra, Kuji Satra, Balisattra, Upper DumDumia Satra, Kobaitaka Satra, Shalaguri Satra, and Bhetyani Narowa Satra have been encroached upon, threatening the satras’ survival. Many satras have lost almost all their land, except for small portions. To address this crisis, the satradhikars and bhaktas of the affected satras held a meeting at Narowa Kuji Satra.

Related Posts:

The meeting resulted in the formation of a five-member coordination committee, with Indramohan Baruah as president and Manik Barua as secretary, to oversee the movement. Addressing the gathering, Indramohan Baruah said, “Our heritage-rich satras face threats due to encroachment by people from West Bengal. Specifically, Kobaitaka Satra, Balisattra, Narowa Satra, and Kuji Bil are under attack. Rampur Satra has ceased to exist. We demand the government free these lands from encroachment, protect the satras, and preserve our national culture. We will continue our movement until the satra lands are reclaimed and the existence of indigenous people is secured,” the satradhikars and bhaktas added.

6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India
10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Kavach 4.0 set to revolutionise rail safety and efficiency

The Hills Times -
6 Traditional Sindhi Breakfast Dishes That Are a Must-Try 10 Unmissable Places to Visit in Sikkim This December 8 Most Unique Things About Northeast India 8 Affordable Whiskies Between Rs 2,000 and Rs 5,000 to Elevate Your Collection This Diwali 10 Magical Mountain Retreats in South India