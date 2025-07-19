19-year-old girl from Karbi Anglong found dead; foul play suspected

HT Bureau
DIPHU, July 18: A 19-year-old girl from Karbi Anglong, who had been missing for a month, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Nagaon district, raising concerns of possible foul play.
The deceased has been identified as Namrata Engtipi, a resident of Dentaghat in Karbi Anglong.
According to sources, she went missing on June 18 and her parents lodged a missing person complaint at Dokmoka Police Station on June 21.
On July 17, a partially burnt body was discovered under Morikolong Police Station in Nagaon.
The body was identified as Namrata’s based on a ring and half-burnt clothes recovered from the spot.
The girl’s parents have filed a formal case at Morikolong Police Station.
Further investigation is underway.