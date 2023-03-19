2 Student arrested for circulating fake HSLC paper

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 18: Nagaon police arrested one Masum Ali of Borbheti area of the town for spreading fake question paper of ongoing HSLC examination through social media on Saturday here.

Sources said Masum Ali is student of Uttaran Academy, Nagaon and is appearing for HSLC examination at Nagaon Dawson Higher Secondary and Multi Purposes School centre.

It is alleged that the student allegedly circulated a question paper of Geography subject through social media claiming as the paper of ongoing HSLC examination, sources said, adding that following the incident, Mridul Nath, inspector of schools, Nagaon filed an FIR at Nagaon PS and urged police administration to take lawful action against the student.

It’s pertinent to mention here that IS Nath has claimed in the FIR as the question paper circulated by the student is a fake one and doing so the student has tried to befool the students’ fraternity.