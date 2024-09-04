28 Declared Foreigners in Assam Sent to Transit Camp

HT Digital

September 4, Wednesday: The Assam government has transferred 28 individuals, declared as foreigners by the Foreigners Tribunals, to a transit camp in Goalpara district. This move is part of the state’s continued efforts to address cases of illegal immigration and manage those deemed to be residing in India unlawfully.

The individuals, who had been detained in various district jails, were relocated to the Matia Transit Camp in Goalpara, which was recently set up to accommodate foreigners awaiting deportation. The camp, equipped with basic amenities and security arrangements, is designed to house individuals until their repatriation process is finalized.

According to officials, this is a step towards managing the growing number of declared foreigners in Assam. The state has long struggled with the issue of illegal immigration, especially from neighboring Bangladesh, which has led to socio-political tensions and demands for strict enforcement of immigration laws.

The Foreigners Tribunals, which adjudicate citizenship cases in Assam, have declared these 28 individuals as illegal immigrants after thorough investigations. The state government, following due legal process, decided to transfer them to the transit camp, where they will remain until further diplomatic discussions determine their fate.

The move has been met with varied reactions. Some activists and human rights organizations have raised concerns over the treatment and rights of those declared as foreigners, emphasizing the need for humane conditions in detention. On the other hand, many residents and local organizations have welcomed the action, viewing it as a necessary step in safeguarding the state’s interests.

The Assam government continues to maintain that all actions are in accordance with the law and that the rights of those detained will be respected throughout the process. The situation remains delicate as the state navigates the complex issue of immigration while balancing legal, humanitarian, and political considerations.