Special Trains Announced for Kharchi Puja Pilgrims in Tripura

Northeast
Updated:
By The Hills Times
HT DIGITAL

AGARTALA, JULY 4: To handle the anticipated rush of tourists through the duration of Tripura’s Kharchi Puja festival, which takes place every year, the state government, in conjunction with the Northeast Frontier Railway, has made arrangements for two special trains between Agartala and Dharmanagar. Each day from July 4 to July 9, these trains will run six times.

There will be six coaches in each train to ensure comfortable and smooth journeys for the pilgrims going to the Chaturdash Devata Temple in Old Agartala, the center of the festivity.

Kharchi Puja is a very important religious festival of Tripura, with thousands of pilgrims from all over the state and neighboring areas. It is of both cultural and religious significance to both tribal and non-tribal people.

Transport Minister Sushanta Chowdhury pointed out that the train service has been specially organized to facilitate festival visitors. He thanked the Prime Minister, Chief Minister, and Union Railway Minister for their coordination in facilitating the arrangements.

According to the schedule announced, Train No. 07640 will leave Agartala at 5:15 AM and arrive at Dharmanagar at 8:45 AM, stopping at Jogendra Nagar, Jirania, Teliamura, Ambassa, and Kumarghat. The return train, Train No. 07639, will depart Dharmanagar at 9:30 AM and arrive at Agartala by 1:20 PM, stopping at the identical stations.

