32 C
Guwahati
Friday, July 4, 2025
type here...

Landslide Halts Train Services in Assam’s Dima Hasao; Multiple Trains Stranded

Assam
Updated:
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

HT DIGITAL

GUWAHATI, JULY 4: Train operations in Assam’s Dima Hasao district were completely suspended following a huge landslide that occurred on the Lumding–Badarpur hill section close to Mupa station on Thursday. The accident took place at about 2:45 PM between kilometer posts 51/2–3 (DKE–MPP), knocking down about 30 big boulders and 100 cubic meters of soil on to the railway line, a statement released by the Lumding Senior Divisional Commercial Manager (DCM) said.

- Advertisement -

The report also said small rocks continued to roll along the slope, threatening more to railroad operations. One of the impacted trains, the Silchar–Guwahati Express (Train No. 15616), was halted by an on-duty resting watchman. The loco pilot immediately used the emergency brake and reversed the train to safety back to Mupa station to prevent potential catastrophe.

Related Posts:

In return, the railways deployed heavy equipment to clear the wreckage. Two excavators are already operating at km 53/2–3, while a JCB is being brought on the railway track to be loaded onto a BFR wagon at Mupa to be transported to the affected area.

As a result of the blockage, a number of trains have been held back on route to Guwahati. They include:

• Train No. 15616 Silchar–Guwahati Express, which was brought back to Mupa at 3:18 PM and is now detained there.

- Advertisement -

• Train No. 13174 Kanchanjunga Express, regulated at MXR after reaching at 4:05 PM.

• Train No. 12520 Agartala–Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Express, detained at New Haflong from 4:00 PM.

• Train No. 15618 Dharmanagar–Guwahati Express, which was moved out of Dullabcherra at 3:47 PM and should be stopped at NHGJ.

• Train No. 14619 Agartala–Firozpur Express, which reached Jatinga Lampur at 3:45 PM and will likely be halted further along the line.

- Advertisement -

Train operations will resume only after debris is completely cleared from the tracks, railway authorities assured. Meanwhile, relief desks have been opened at Guwahati, Lumding, Silchar, Badarpur, and Agartala stations to help stranded passengers.

Significantly, this isn’t the first instance of disruption in the area—train operations on the sensitive Lumding–Badarpur route had also been halted on June 23 after a landslide had occurred earlier between New Haflong and Jatinga Lampur.

View all stories
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall
Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall

- Advertisement -
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya High Court Appoints Special Officer to Monitor Hawker Rehabilitation in...

The Hills Times -
10 Dreamy Asian Destinations To Embrace This Monsoon 10 Lesser-Known South Indian Dishes to Savor This Monsoon 8 Reasons Why Monsoon Is The Best Time To Visit Kerala Stunning And Rare Yellow Animals From Around The World Top 10 Places In India With The Highest Rainfall